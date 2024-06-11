Amandla Stenberg’s Intense Training Transforms Her Into A ‘Star Wars’ Hero in ‘The Acolyte’

In the vast Star Wars galaxy, where lightsabers clash and destinies unfold, the physical and mental demands placed on its heroes are immense. For Amandla Stenberg, stepping into the lead role of the new Disney+ series, The Acolyte, meant embracing a rigorous training regimen that would test her limits.
Stenberg, known for her captivating performances, recognized the physicality required to embody a Star Wars character. With the series demanding intense fight sequences, she knew preparation was key. Arriving on set well before production began, Stenberg dedicated herself to training, immersing herself in the world of lightsaber combat and acrobatics.
But the benefits extended beyond physical readiness. Stenberg’s early arrival fostered a unique bond with the cast and crew who joined her in preparing for the series. The shared experience of training together forged a camaraderie that undoubtedly enhanced the on-screen chemistry. As Stenberg explains, the training process was transformative (Click on the media bar below to hear Amandla Stenberg)