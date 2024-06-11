‘After Midnight’ & Taylor Tomlinson Are Back!

Fans of late-night comedy can rejoice: CBS has officially renewed After Midnight, the hilarious and internet-savvy show hosted by the charismatic Taylor Tomlinson. Get ready for another season of smart takes on the day’s dumbest (and funniest) online trends.
CBS Entertainment president, Amy Reisenbach, couldn’t be more thrilled about the show’s return. She praised Tomlinson, saying, “Taylor is a gifted comedian who brings a unique voice, energy and plenty of rizz to late night (I learned rizz is a real word thanks to the show.) We’re excited for more of her daily smart takes about the dumbest things on the internet.”
After Midnight, inspired by Comedy Central’s hit “@midnight,” is a fresh take on the late-night format. Tomlinson, alongside a rotating panel of celebrity guests from various backgrounds, dives into the day’s most talked-about internet moments. The show’s winning combination of sharp wit, pop culture commentary, and Tomlinson’s undeniable charm has made it a must-watch for those seeking a laugh after hours.
If you haven’t tuned in yet, now’s the time to catch up! After Midnight promises to continue delivering laughter and insightful commentary on the wild world of the web. We can’t wait to see what the next season brings!
After Midnight airs on the CBS Television Network at 12:37 AM, ET/PT and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.