Glen Powell Never Encountered His ‘Hit Man’

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MAY 15: Glen Powell attends Netflix’s Austin premiere of “Hit Man” at The Paramount Theatre on May 15, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix)

So far, the new film Hit Man has earned excellent reviews — its Rotten Tomatoes score is 97% — while walking a fine line between comedy, action, crime drama, and romance. The movie stars Glen Powell, who co-wrote the screenplay with director Richard Linklater, The script is based on a magazine article about a real person who did part time undercover police work, posing as a master hit man. While Powell plays the role on the screen, he said he intentionally kept his distance from his real-life counterpart, instead letting Linklater get to know him as they put the screenplay together.(Click on the media bar below to hear Glen Powell)

 

Hit Man is currently streaming on Netflix.

 

