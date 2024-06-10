Get Bewitched By ‘Domino Day: Lone Witch’ – Your Next Supernatural Binge

Get ready for a bewitching new series that blends supernatural thrills with modern dating drama. Domino Day: Lone Witch, premiering June 27th, follows Domino Day, a young woman who uses dating apps to find prey to satisfy her hunger for human energy. This isn’t your average dating story – Domino is a witch, and her powers are growing stronger by the day.
Hunted by a coven of witches who fear her unchecked abilities, Domino must navigate her dangerous secret while confronting a haunting figure from her past. With a double-episode premiere on Sundance Now and AMC+, followed by weekly episodes, this six-part series promises a captivating blend of suspense, magic, and self-discovery.
Don’t miss this dark and thrilling series that’s sure to leave you spellbound. Mark your calendars for June 27th!