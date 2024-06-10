Andrew McCarthy Embraces His Brat Pack Past In New Documentary ‘BRATS’

The handsome and talented Andrew McCarthy, who made his name in the 1980s with hits like Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo’s Fire, used to reject the nickname “Brat Pack” (a group of young actors and actresses who appeared together in several Hollywood films in the mid-1980s, known for their youthful good looks and privileged characters). He’s now, however, celebrating that era with a new documentary called BRATS.
While McCarthy’s autobiography, Brat: An ’80s Story, focused on his own experiences, Brats examines the wider effects of the Brat Pack phenomenon on the lives and professions of its participants. The film promises an inside look at this renowned ensemble with interviews with Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Lea Thompson, and Jon Cryer.
While promoting the film McCarthy shared the emotional journey behind creating the documentary. (Click on the media bar below to hear McCarthy)