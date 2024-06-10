‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 16: Bigger Challenges, Higher Stakes & More Excitement!

The 16th season of American Ninja Warrioris currently airing! With new challenges and even greater stakes, the ultimate test of strength, agility, and pure resolve is back. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are amped about the latest twists and turns that promise to push the ninjas to their limits. Get ready for epic fails, jaw-dropping victories, and everything in between! (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila)
Don’t miss American Ninja Warrior, Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock!