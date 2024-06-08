Will Smith & Martin Lawrence: Why These ‘Bad Boys’ Have Good Chemistry

The working relationship between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence goes back 30 years, when they shot the original Bad Boys during the 1994 summer hiatus from their hit sitcoms, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin. They became fast friends on the set, and Bad Boys became a franchise that’s still going three decades later. Through all the years and the success and even the controversy both stars have courted throughout their careers, Smith and Lawrence said that when it comes to their friendship and their working relationship, like the title of the latest Bad Boys film, the two men are Ride or Die, and they think the audience can see that in their work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith & Martin Lawrence)