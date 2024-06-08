‘The Watchers’ Is Ishana Night Shyamalan’s First Movie, And Dakota Fanning Loved To Watch Her

The Watchers is the first feature film written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, who is following in the footsteps of her father, M. Night Shyamalan. But while her family connection may have opened doors for her — her father is, in fact, one of the film’s producers — she has been working hard to carve out her own identity as a filmmaker. Dakota Fanning, who stars in The Watchers, told us that Ishana Night Shyamalan’s enthusiasm and vision for the project were contagious — and a big reason why she wanted to be part of the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dakota Fanning)