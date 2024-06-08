Returning To ‘The Voice,’ Adam Levine Looks Forward To Coaching Again

Apparently, you can go home again. Adam Levine, one of the four original coaches on TNBC is returning to the show for its 27th season. Levine originally left the show in 2019 after its 16th season. (By then, only he and Blake Shelton remained from the original coaching crew.) He’ll return to the show to find that, aside from a few new faces, not too much has changed. That suits Levine fine; before his departure from the show, he spoke about the coaching aspect of The Voice was his favorite part of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Levine)
Season 27 of The Voice will premiere next spring; Season 26 will air this fall on NBC.