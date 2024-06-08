How Robert Downey Jr. & Jon Favreau Micromanaged ‘Iron Man’ To Success

Plenty of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would love to see Robert Downey Jr. return to the series as Tony Stark and his superhero alter ego, Iron Man. Of course — spoiler alert — the character’s heroic death in Avengers: Endgame would seem to rule out Downey’s and his character’s involvement in future MCU efforts, but you never know. (Stranger things have happened in the MCU.) Fans’ hopes have only been piqued by a new interview Downey gave to Variety with Jodie Foster, in which he said he’s “surprisingly open” to reprising his role if given the opportunity. Given the overall success of the MCU, it’s almost odd to think about how Iron Man quietly started it all. When he was making the movie with director Jon Favreau, Downey told us that, without an established template and an established universe, he and Favreau felt like they were doing experimental cinema. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)
The Iron Man movies — along with the rest of the movies in the MCU’s Avengers saga — are currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.