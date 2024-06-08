Anya Taylor-Joy On Becoming ‘Furiosa’ Training, Stunts, & George Miller’s Support

Anya Taylor-Joy has won great acclaim from fans of the Mad Max franchise for her portrayal of Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Taylor-Joy had some big shoes to fill, as Academy Award winner Charlize Theron played the older Furiosa in Fury Road. However, audiences have embraced her take on the iconic role. Taylor-Joy said taking on the role was exciting and that she dedicated herself to training, noting the support of director/writer George Miller. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anya Taylor-Joy)
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is still playing in theaters.