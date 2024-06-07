New Mogwai Adventures Await In ‘Gremlins: The Wild Batch’ On Max

Max just dropped some exciting news: the second season of the beloved animated prequel, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, is officially titled Gremlins: The Wild Batch and will be unleashed this fall!
The adventure picks up with Gizmo, Sam, and Elle leaving Shanghai for a thrilling journey to San Francisco. But their travels won’t be all smooth sailing. They’ll face a new batch of mischievous Mogwai causing chaos, encounter mysterious supernatural creatures, and meet intriguing new characters along the way. Get ready for even more magic, mystery, and Mogwai mayhem!
Your favorite voices are back! Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, and Gabrielle Nevaeh return, along with an all-star guest cast to be announced soon.
Mark your calendars for fall and stay tuned for more updates on Gremlins: The Wild Batch! Max is promising the furriest, funniest, and most chaotic adventure yet!