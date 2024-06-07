Molly Ringwald Remembers John Hughes & ‘The Breakfast Club’

In the 1980s, writer/director John Hughes‘ films became a part of movie pop culture. The films defined a young generation of audiences, relating to the teen angst and issues explored in the movies. Along with those movies, they also turned Molly Ringwald into a movie star. Ringwald worked with Hughes on three films, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Pretty in Pink (Hughes wrote it). Their collaboration was beloved. Each of these films had an impact on not only audiences but on Ringwald personally and professionally.
Hughes’ impact is still felt today, with new audiences being introduced to the films even more than three decades after they were released. Speaking at The Breakfast Club Reunion Panel at Steely Con, Ringwald recalled making the iconic 1980s teen movie with Hughes and the very special work relationship they had. (Click on the media bar below to hear Molly Ringwald)