Kevin Costner: How The West Was One… Of His Great Passions

It’s by no means an exaggeration to call Horizon: An American Saga the ultimate passion project for Kevin Costner. It’s a concept he’s been working on bringing to the big screen since 1988 — even before he directed, starred in, and won Oscars for Dances with Wolves. Horizon covers similar territory, focusing on settlers’ expansion into the American West during the time of the Civil War. Originally envisioned as a single film, Horizon has expanded into a four-film epic, with the first two parts being released this summer and the final two films likely getting 2025 release dates (they haven’t been scheduled yet). Costner premiered Chapter 1 at the Cannes Film Festival last month; speaking at a press conference there, Costner explained why he’s always been so drawn to the idea of making Westerns. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Costner)