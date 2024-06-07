‘Despicable Me 4’: Mayhem, Minions & A Megaverse Of Laughs

Get ready for a hilarious and action-packed adventure in Despicable Me 4! Gru, the world’s most lovable supervillain-turned-agent, is back with his family to face new challenges.
A new villain, Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell, is on the scene with his femme fatale partner, Valentina, voiced by Sofia Vergara. They’ll be causing trouble for Gru, Lucy, and the girls, who are also dealing with a mischievous new addition to their family: Gru Jr., voiced by an unannounced actor.
Joining the chaos are new characters voiced by Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman, adding even more laughs to the mix. Of course, the Minions are back with their iconic voices and silly antics, ready to cause mayhem alongside their beloved Gru.
The movie is directed by Chris Renaud, co-creator of the Minions, and produced by Chris Meledandri and Brett Hoffman, the team behind the successful Despicable Me franchise. The screenplay is written by Mike White and Ken Daurio, guaranteeing a story filled with humor and heart.
Get ready to enter the Megaverse! Check out the all-new video, packed with even more Minion mischief, Gru’s gadgets, and laugh-out-loud moments from Despicable Me 4. Don’t miss out on this exciting new chapter in the Despicable Me saga opening in theaters July 3.