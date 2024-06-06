Palm Royale Gets The Green Light For Season 2 On Apple TV+

Grab your Mai Tai and get ready to dive back into the glamorous, scandalous world of Palm Beach high society! Apple TV+ has officially renewed its hit comedy series, Palm Royale, for a second season, following the critically acclaimed first season finale.
Since its global debut in March, Palm Royale has captivated audiences with its blend of humor, drama, and social commentary. The show has been praised for its “wildly outrageous and amusing” storylines, “retro stylings,” and the “edge-of-your-seat guessing game” it creates for viewers.
The renewal news was met with enthusiasm from executive producer Laura Dern, who said: “We are so thrilled to hear about season two. Jayme and I (with Jaywalker Pictures) have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of ‘Palm Royale.’ We all can’t wait to get started!”
Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, also expressed excitement about the show’s return, highlighting the “brilliantly witty” writing and the “highly entertaining, iconic cast,” which includes Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, and special guest appearances by Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett.