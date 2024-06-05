‘America’s Got Talent’: Where Viral Moments Define Summer TV (And Simon Cowell Loves It!)

For 19 seasons, America’s Got Talenthas defined summer television, enthralling viewers with its astounding array of acts, from the sublime to the absurd. One key to AGT’s exceptional success is its viral nature. The most memorable moments – the jaw-dropping performances and the “what were they thinking?” auditions – get shared around the globe, introducing the world to the show’s unique brand of entertainment.
Judge Simon Cowell, the show’s sharp-tongued maestro, believes this viral nature is key to AGT’s worldwide appeal. It encourages performers to push boundaries, to think outside the box, and to create truly unforgettable moments. And this year, he says, is no exception. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.