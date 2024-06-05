Aaron Taylor-Johnson On Fire ‘The Fall Guy’ Bond Buzz & Bromance With Ryan Gosling

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in THE FALL GUY, directed by David Leitch. Photo Credit: Eric Laciste/Universal Pictures. Copyright © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

In The Fall Guy, the electrifying pairing of Ryan Gosling and rising star Aaron Taylor-Johnson sets the screen ablaze. Taylor-Johnson, hot off his success in Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt, proves he’s more than just a pretty face. With whispers of him potentially taking on the iconic 007 mantle, it’s clear his star is on a meteoric rise.

For Taylor-Johnson, working alongside Gosling, an actor he deeply admires, was nothing short of a thrill. Gosling’s boundless energy, unwavering dedication to his craft, and infectious enthusiasm on set made a lasting impression. Adding the phenomenal Emily Blunt to the mix only amplified the creative chemistry. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Taylor-Johnson)

The Fall Guy is now playing in theaters and available on digital platforms.

