Pop The Champagne! ‘Watch What Happens Live” Turns 15 & Bravo Is Celebrating!

Since 2009, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been the go-to source for juicy gossip, hilarious games, and candid celebrity interviews. Hosted by the charismatic and groundbreaking Andy Cohen, the first openly gay late-night host, WWHL has shattered boundaries and redefined the talk show landscape.
Who could forget Teresa Giudice’s explosive table flip, John Mayer’s shocking revelations, or the countless other jaw-dropping moments that have kept us glued to our screens?
To celebrate this milestone 15th anniversary, Bravo is throwing a star-studded bash on June 30th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and you won’t want to miss it! Get ready for hilarious antics, unexpected surprises, and a guest list that will leave you speechless.