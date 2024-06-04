Love, Laughter & A Whole Lotta 90s Nostalgia: ‘That ’90s Show’ Part 2 Trailer Drops!

Hang onto your bucket hats and get ready to party like it’s 1996! The gang’s back in Point Place for another epic summer, and this time, the drama is dialed up to eleven!
That ’90s Show Part 2 is coming to Netflix on June 27th, and the trailer has people totally buggin’! Leia and Jay’s romance is heating up, but secrets and unexpected kisses threaten to tear them apart.
Can’t wait to see how it all unfolds? Check out the trailer for a sneak peek of the chaos But that’s not all! After you’ve binged Part 2, get ready for even MORE 90s nostalgia because Part 3 is dropping on October 24th!
So grab your Discman, slap on a choker, and get ready for a summer filled with laughter, love, and maybe a few awkward encounters in the Forman basement.
Who’s your favorite character so far? Let us know in the comments!