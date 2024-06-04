Before ‘Clipped,’ Laurence Fishburne Got A House Call From Doc Rivers

In the new the new FX/Hulu miniseries Clipped,Laurence Fishburne plays former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who was at the helm when a scandal involving owner Donald Sterling rocked the team and the league. Starring in the series was quite an experience for Fishburne, a basketball fan who’s been spotted courtside in L.A. from time to time. In preparing for the role, Fishburne said that in addition to combing through the script, he had an up-close opportunity to check out the real Doc Rivers in action. (Click on the media bar below to hear Laurence Fishburne)