Amandla Sternberg Became ‘Immersed’ In ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’

Star Wars: The Acolyte is the newest TV entry in the Star Wars universe, a show that is set well before the events of the main Star Wars films. Amandla Stenberg does double-duty in the series, playing twins — one representing the light side of The Force, the other the dark side. Obviously, all of the entities in the Star Wars franchise are renowned for their high production values; when Stenberg walked onto the show’s soundstages, she was in awe of how grand and detailed the show’s sets were. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amandla Stenberg)
Star Wars: The Acolyte is currently streaming on Disney+.