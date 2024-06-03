Will Smith: ‘Ride Or Die’ Epitomizes ‘Bad Boys’ Relationship

Over the course of four films and nearly three decades, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have established an enduring partnership in the Bad Boys franchise. With the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die this week, Smith and Lawrence’s relationship is at the heart of the movie, as the pair are framed and become fugitives, relying on each other more than ever. Smith says that “ride or die” was absolutely the most appropriate name for the new sequel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)
Bad Boys: Ride or Die opens in theaters this Friday.