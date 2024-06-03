Will Smith: ‘Ride Or Die’ Epitomizes ‘Bad Boys’ Relationship

By Hollywood Outbreak
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi. Copyright
© 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Over the course of four films and nearly three decades, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have established an enduring partnership in the Bad Boys franchise. With the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die this week, Smith and Lawrence’s relationship is at the heart of the movie, as the pair are framed and become fugitives, relying on each other more than ever. Smith says that “ride or die” was absolutely the most appropriate name for the new sequel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die opens in theaters this Friday.

