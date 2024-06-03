Scandal & Swoons: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Trailer Promises A Dramatic Finish

The Ton is buzzing! The new Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 trailer promises a whirlwind of Polin romance, shocking secrets, and possible Lady Whistledown drama.
After a record-breaking debut, Colin and Penelope’s will-they-won’t-they dynamic heats up as Colin mentors her in confidence. But are his feelings truly just friendly? Meanwhile, Penelope’s double life as Lady Whistledown gets even trickier as Eloise makes new friends and Penelope’s own presence in society grows.
The final four episodes hit Netflix on June 13th. We’re counting down the days to see if Polin’s passion ignites, Whistledown’s identity is exposed, and the Featherington family continues to stir up trouble.
Share your predictions and let’s get this Ton talking!