Like Father, Like Daughter M. Night Shyamalan’s Legacy Continues With ‘The Watchers’

Celebrated filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, known for crafting suspenseful thrillers like Signs and The Sixth Sense, is beaming with pride. His daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, has just made her directorial debut with the chilling horror film, The Watchers, which she also wrote.
While M. Night is a producer on the film, he’s been careful to let Ishana take the creative lead. M. Night acknowledges the challenge of separating his role as a proud father from that of an experienced producer. However, his respect for Ishana’s artistic vision is evident, witnessing Ishana boldly follow in his footsteps has been deeply moving for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear M. Night Shyamalan)