Like Father, Like Daughter M. Night Shyamalan’s Legacy Continues With ‘The Watchers’

By Hollywood Outbreak
CAPTION: (L-r) OLWEN FOUÉRÉ, Director/Writer ISHANA SHYAMALAN, OLIVER FINNEGAN and GEORGINA CAMPBELL on the set of New Line Cinema’s and Warner Bros. Pictures’ fantasy thriller “THE WATCHERS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. COPYRIGHT: © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Celebrated filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, known for crafting suspenseful thrillers like Signs and The Sixth Sense, is beaming with pride. His daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, has just made her directorial debut with the chilling horror film, The Watchers, which she also wrote.

While M. Night is a producer on the film, he’s been careful to let Ishana take the creative lead. M. Night acknowledges the challenge of separating his role as a proud father from that of an experienced producer. However, his respect for Ishana’s artistic vision is evident, witnessing Ishana boldly follow in his footsteps has been deeply moving for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear M. Night Shyamalan)

 

The Watchers hits theaters this Friday.

