In The ‘Kingdom,’ Owen Teague Was An Ape With Class

Man may have descended biologically from apes, but enough time has passed that most of our ape-like behaviors have gone the way of the dinosaurs. So, in order for the actors playing apes in the film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to find their new simian selves, they spent some time in “ape school.” Owen Teague, who stars in the film as Toa, a chimpanzee, spoke about what it was like to get in touch with his inner ape. (Click on the media bar below to hear Owen Teague)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters.