Diane von Furstenberg Unwrapped: A Hulu Documentary Explores The Woman Behind The Wrap Dress

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge promises to be a wild ride through the life of this fashion icon, feminist powerhouse, and all-around badass. We’re talking about a woman who not only is a child of a Holocaust survivor, but went on to create a fashion empire, raise two kids, and battle cancer.
The trailer is already giving us chills, with glimpses into the creation of her legendary wrap dress (the OG “confidence booster”), her rise to the top of the fashion world, and her unwavering commitment to empowering women. Plus, we’ll hear from her inner circle, including Oprah Winfrey, Marc Jacobs, and even Hillary Clinton!
Mark your calendars: Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge premieres on Hulu June 25th.