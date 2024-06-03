‘American Ninja Warrior’ Hosts Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila: 16 Seasons Strong And Still Pumped!

Returning for its 16th season, American Ninja Warrioris one of the most beloved summertime TV shows, continuing to attract in new viewers while retaining its devoted fan base. Fresh turns and twists abound in recurring competition series, but one thing never changes: the charismatic hosts, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila. Not only are they fantastic hosts, but they’re also genuinely two of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Their enthusiasm for the new season is infectious, and they’re eager to share what fans can expect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila)
American Ninja Warrior airs Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.