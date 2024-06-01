Chris Hemsworth Could Feel Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Furiosa’ Fire

Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack and Chris Hemsworth as Dementus in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Jasin Boland COPYRIGHT: © 2024 Warner Bros. Feature Productions Pty Limited and Domain Pictures, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a new entry into the Mad Max franchise focusing on characters we’ve met before — namely, the title character, Imperator Furiosa Jabassa, who was introduced in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. The character was played by Charlize Theron in that film but, since Furiosa is a prequel that takes place at least 15 years prior to Fury Road, Anya Taylor-Joy was recast in the role for the new movie. Even operating within the confines of a previously defined character, though, Taylor-Joy was able to make the role her own, according to her co-star, Chris Hemsworth. When we spoke to him about Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth said she embodied the character perfectly. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Hemsworth)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theaters.

