Willem Dafoe Dove Into ‘Finding Nemo’ – Reflections On Voicing an Iconic Villain

It’s amazing to think that Pixar’s beloved film Finding Nemo is now two decades old. This award-winning animated gem has truly become a classic, in the history of Walt Disney and Pixar.
The stellar voice cast of the film included Albert Brooks, Brad Garrett,Elizabeth Perkins, Stephen Root, Allison Janney and Geoffrey Rush. One standout performance was Willem Dafoe’s portrayal of the antagonist character.
Voice acting is a very difficult procedure, especially for animated movies like Finding Nemo. It can take years to finish, as many people may already be aware. When the finished product is seen by the public, all of the hard work pays off.
For Dafoe being part of Finding Nemo was a great experience. Upon the film’s release he shared his thoughts on what it meant to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Willem Dafoe)
Finding Nemo is available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and on digital platforms, as well as streaming on Disney+