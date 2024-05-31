The Endless Summer & Endless Legacy Of ‘The Beach Boys’

From California’s sun-soaked shores to global acclaim, The Beach Boys infectious melodies have transcended generations. Now, acclaimed producer and filmmaker Frank Marshall (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart) takes us on an intimate journey through their meteoric rise.
The Beach Boys a documentary showcases the lasting impact of the band. It offers viewers a perspective, with footage, honest discussions featuring Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and more and a behind the scenes look at how their timeless classics came to be.
But what is it about their sound that continues to resonate so deeply after more than six decades? Marshall, a lifelong fan, seeks to answer this question, exploring the timeless appeal of the Beach Boys’ music and its lasting impact on popular culture. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frank Marshall)