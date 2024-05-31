‘The Bear’ Makes FX Debut With Four-Night Marathon
Calling all foodies and drama lovers! The Bear is finally making its way to cable TV. FX is serving up a special four-night marathon of the Emmy-winning series, starting June 2nd at 10 pm ET/PT.
Whether you’re catching up before the highly anticipated Season 3 drops on Hulu or just craving another taste of the delicious chaos, this is your chance to binge the entire first season.
Experience the adrenaline-pumping world of Chicago’s Original Beef, where culinary dreams collide with family drama. Mark your calendars and get ready to devour The Bear on FX!