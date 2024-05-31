Hannah Einbinder’s ‘Everything Must Go’ Prepare For The Unexpected

Mark your calendars, comedy fans! June 13 is the day Hannah Einbinder, the Emmy nominated scene-stealer from Hacks, takes center stage with her debut comedy special Everything Must Go on Max.
Expect the unexpected as Einbinder dives into her unique worldview, where impersonating celestial bodies and sharing hilarious anecdotes about her family and stoner past are just the tip of the iceberg.
With her signature sharp wit and refreshing honesty, Einbinder isn’t afraid to tackle topics like her queer identity and climate change, all while delivering side-splitting laughs. This isn’t just a comedy special, it’s a glimpse into the mind of a rising star in the comedy world.
Everything Must Go promises to be insightful, hilarious, and utterly captivating. Don’t miss it!