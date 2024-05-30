Puppeteers For Fears: How ‘Eric’ Scared Benedict Cumberbatch

The new miniseries Eric is a psychological thriller with some pretty disturbing undertones. It features Benedict Cumberbatch as a puppeteer, while the title character is his seven-foot-tall puppet. (And anyone who remembers the original Twilight Zone TV series knows just how scary the relationship between puppet and puppeteer can be!) Cumberbatch also provides the voice of Eric in the series; at a Netflix Q&A session for Eric, he described how portraying this unique set of characters was both thrilling and scary for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Benedict Cumberbatch)