‘IF’ You Could Believe It: Steve Carell Gushes Over John Krasinski

John Krasinski, the writer and director, behind the heartwarming family fantasy movie IF effortlessly brought together a lineup of voice actors. Big names such as Phoebe Waller Bridge, Awkwafina, George Clooney, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt all eagerly joined his project.
Additionally, Krasinski extended an invitation to his costar from The Office, Steve Carell, who was excited, about the opportunity to collaborate once again. (Click on the media to hear Steve Carell)
IF can now be seen on the screen at movie theaters.