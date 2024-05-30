‘Hacks’ Continues Winning Streak With Season 4 Pickup

The multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy series Hackshas been renewed for a fourth season by Max! The series’ first two seasons garnered widespread critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including Golden Globes, AFI, Peabody, Critics Choice, DGA, SAG®, WGA, and GLAAD awards.
Season three premiered on May 2 to critical acclaim, with the season finale now streaming on Max. The season follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) as she rides high off the success of her standup special, while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities in Los Angeles.
The release of episodes 307 and 308 marked a new daily high for the series’ overall viewership, with critics praising the show’s writing, cast, and direction. Time magazine even called it Hacks’best season yet.
Get ready for more laughs and excitement as Hacks returns for a fourth season on Max! Catch up on all three seasons, now streaming on Max!