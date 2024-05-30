Double Trouble: Goerge Clooney & Brad Pitt Collide In Action-Comedy ‘Wolfs’
Academy Award winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up again in the action-comedy Wolfs directed by Jon Watts.
Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when Pitt’s fixer shows up, they’re forced to work together, and their night spirals out of control.
After collaborating in Ocean’s Eleven films and Burn After Reading, Clooney and Pitt bring their undeniable chemistry to Wolfs.
Don’t miss this action-packed comedy Wolfs in theaters on September 20.