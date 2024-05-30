Double Trouble: Clooney & Pitt Collide In Action-Comedy ‘WOLFS’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Brad Pitt and George Clooney star in Columbia Pictures and Apple Original Films WOLFS. photo by: Scott Garfield

Academy Award winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up again in the action-comedy WOLFS directed by Jon Watts.

Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when Pitt’s fixer shows up, they’re forced to work together, and their night spirals out of control.

After collaborating in Ocean’s Eleven films and Burn After Reading, Clooney and Pitt bring their undeniable chemistry to WOLFS.

Don’t miss this action-packed comedy WOLFS in theaters on September 20.

