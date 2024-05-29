‘The Fall Guy’ Star Emily Blunt On Her Unforgettable Collaboration With Director David Leitch

Throughout her impressive career, Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt has teamed up with many celebrated directors, most recently Christopher Nolan, whose film Oppenheimer garnered Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. Now, she’s showcasing her versatility in the action-comedy The Fall Guy, a project that offered a unique set of challenges and rewards.
Helmed by director David Leitch, known for his adrenaline-pumping films like Bullet Train, Hobbs & Shaw, and Deadpool 2, The Fall Guy pushed Blunt as an actress. Although action-comedies are notoriously demanding, she described working with Leitch as an unparalleled experience, highlighting his clear vision, the film’s distinctive tone, and his collaborative nature. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emily Blunt)