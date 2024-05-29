Rural + Macho ‘Road House’ Reminded Patrick Swayze Of Home

While the late Patrick Swayze will undoubtedly be remembered most for Dirty Dancing and Ghost, one of his personal favorites — and one that has picked up a sizable following over the years — was Road House. The 1989 film, which spawned a remake (starring Jake Gyllenhaal) that was released earlier this year, featured Swayze as a bouncer at a small-town bar in Missouri. At the time of the film’s original release, Swayze said he was attracted to the role because he could identify not only with the character, but also with that small-town way of life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Swayze)