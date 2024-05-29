Matthew Lillard & His Shaggy Tale

After he was replaced for the 2020 film Scoob!, a decision that led to an uproar among Scooby-Doo fans, Matthew Lillard in an interview with Toonado, said he has once again been given the gig as Shaggy’s voice in upcoming Scooby-Doo projects. Lillard, who played Shaggy in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film and was originally given the voiceover job after Casey Kasem’s retirement, will return to the role in a new interactive Scooby-Doo experience currently under development. When we spoke to Lillard when Scooby-Doo was being released, he spoke about his approach to the role, he told us how he put his own stamp on the Shaggy character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matthew Lillard)
Scooby-Doo is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.