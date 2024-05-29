Could Coach Sue Sylvester Return To ‘Glee’? Jane Lynch Teases The Possibility

Before her iconic role as the tracksuit-wearing, megaphone-wielding Coach Sue Sylvester on Glee, Jane Lynch was already a familiar face in Hollywood. But it was Sue who catapulted her to superstardom, earning her a Primetime Emmy Award and the love of fans worldwide.
Now, almost a decade after Glee’s final bow, Lynch is teasing a possible return to McKinley High! In a recent interview with People Magazine, she expressed her enthusiasm for revisiting Sue Sylvester, hinting at the hilarious possibilities of seeing the character 10 years older.
Having spoken with Lynch many times over the years, it’s clear she’s always taken pride in Glee’s cultural and social impact, especially its universal appeal. But what made the show so special? For Lynch, it’s the show’s message of acceptance and love (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)
Whether you’re a Gleek who can’t wait for Sue’s potential comeback or a curious newcomer, now’s the perfect time to revisit (or discover!) the magic of Glee. You can find it on DVD, digital platforms, and streaming on Hulu.