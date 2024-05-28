Walter Hill’s ‘Streets of Fire’: A Misunderstood Masterpiece or Glorious Mess?

Movie enthusiasts, fasten your seatbelts and get ready to go into a cinematic from 1984 called Streets of Fire.

This isn’t your average action movie or Broadway musical—rather, it’s a fantastic mashup of the two, all encased in a neon-drenched shell of pure 80s crazy. Seriously, this movie is one-of-a-kind.

Picture it: a city that looks like a jukebox exploded, where brooding hero Tom Cody (Michael Paré) must rescue his rockstar ex-girlfriend (Diane Lane) from a leather-clad biker gang led by the devilishly charming Willem Dafoe.

Oh, and did we mention Rick Moranis is the hilariously awkward manager caught in the middle of this whole mess? It’s basically the 80s dream team, and director Walter Hill (the director 48 Hours) was clearly having a blast throwing every genre into the blender.

Critics Hated It? We Don’t Care!

Yeah, the critics weren’t exactly thrilled with this one. Too campy, too confusing, too much hairspray… you name it. But you know what? We don’t care! Streets of Fire has become a cult classic for a reason.

It’s the kind of movie you watch with friends, drink in hand, and sing along to the ridiculously catchy soundtrack (seriously, you’ll be humming I Can Dream About You for weeks).

The Trilogy That Didn’t Happen, But There WAS an Unofficial Sequel

Fun fact: Hill intended Streets of Fire to be the first in a trilogy!

But box office numbers didn’t quite light up the marquee, so those plans fizzled out. However, fans got an unexpected treat in 2008 with the release of Road to Hell, an unofficial sequel that brought back Michael Paré as Tom Cody, albeit in a much darker and more twisted tale.

Your Turn to Judge!

So, was Streets of Fire a masterpiece that got snubbed, or a beautiful train wreck that’s best left in the 80s time capsule? Only one way to find out: grab some popcorn and give it a watch! It’s available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and digital platforms, so there’s no excuse not to experience the magic (or madness) for yourself.