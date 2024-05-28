Vanessa Hudgens’s Good Times With ‘Bad Boys’

Bad Boys: Ride or Die not only reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for the fourth time in the franchise, it also brings back several cast members from the last movie, 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, including Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Pantoliano, and DJ Khaled. Hudgens was particularly excited about the new movie, because she really enjoyed the experience she had with Lawrence and Smith the first time around. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vanessa Hudgens)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die opens in theaters on June 7.

