Simon Cowell’s Blunt Truth About Bad Auditions On ‘America’s Got Talent’

The America’s Got Talent auditions are always captivating, especially when you witness a truly great performance. But when it comes to the bad auditions, you either want to look away in embarrassment or laugh out loud! Imagine being a judge and having to experience that firsthand. Over the course of the past few decades, Simon Cowell has seen a plethora of talent as well as some truly bad auditions.
We’ve spoken to Cowell many times over the years, and on one occasion, he opened up about how he reacts to both good and bad auditions. He admitted that while he has a good time with the auditions overall, when faced with a bad act, he’s always going to be blunt and honest (because that’s the Simon Cowell we’ve come to know and love). He doesn’t hold back, and he certainly doesn’t want his time wasted. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC and is available for streaming the next day on Peacock.