Pom-Poms & Pressure: A Behind-the-Scenes Look At The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Get ready, for a perspective on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders! Americas Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders delves into more than the glitz and glamour showcasing the determination, challenges and resilience of this group.
Directed by Emmy Award winner Greg Whiteley, this seven-episode series offers a glimpse behind the scenes of the 2023 24 season. Viewers will witness the demanding audition process, rigorous training sessions and personal journeys of the women in uniform.
Anticipate a heartfelt portrayal of the pursuit of excellence the sacrifices involved and the unwavering dedication that motivates these athletes. It’s a narrative about ambition, strength in adversity and enduring bonds of sisterhood.
Set to premiere on June 20th Americas Sweethearts is a must see for Dallas Cowboys fans cheerleading aficionados and anyone who appreciates a story of perseverance. Tune in, to Netflix to immerse yourself in the spirit and camaraderie of this team.