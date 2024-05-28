Dolly Parton: ‘9 To 5’ Was Always A Cultural Force

In 1980, the Equal Rights Amendment was a source of great debate, and, at the time, 9 To 5 may have been the film that embodied the feminist movement the most. As you are no doubt aware, the ERA didn’t pass and, in the 44 years since then, the issue of women facing discrimination in the workplace has only gotten more attention, and 9 To 5 keeps finding new fans.
According to The InSneider, Jennifer Aniston is producing a remake of the movie, the film’s legend will certainly continue to be cemented in Hollywood history. Over the years, we’ve talked to Dolly Parton — who starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — about the movie and its significance, and Parton told us that, even at the time, they realized they were doing something that would make a big difference for women in the workplace. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dolly Parton)