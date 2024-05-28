Carrie-Anne Moss Embraces The Force in Disney+’s ‘The Acolyte’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in Lucasfilm’s THE ACOLYTE, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Carrie-Anne Moss, well known for her performances in The Matrix films, is playing a Jedi Master in the new Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte. Showrunner and creator Leslye Headland took inspiration from Moss’s experience in The Matrix to give her character a distinctive combat style that she called “Force-fu.”

Moss accepted the position even though she was unfamiliar with the Star Wars world; she relied on her son’s understanding and Leslye Headland’s advice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carrie-Anne Moss)

 

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.

