Carrie-Anne Moss Embraces The Force in Disney+’s ‘The Acolyte’

Carrie-Anne Moss, well known for her performances in The Matrix films, is playing a Jedi Master in the new Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte. Showrunner and creator Leslye Headland took inspiration from Moss’s experience in The Matrix to give her character a distinctive combat style that she called “Force-fu.”
Moss accepted the position even though she was unfamiliar with the Star Wars world; she relied on her son’s understanding and Leslye Headland’s advice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carrie-Anne Moss)