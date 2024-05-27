Land Of ‘Link’-in’: Jane Lynch’s Improv Background Prepared Her For ‘Weakest’ Gig

Before conquering Hollywood, Jane Lynch spent her early career in Chicago, where she spent time at The Second City and Annoyance Theater, two institutions well known for their emphasis on improvisation. Lynch’s improv abilities have served her well, especially when she was cast in several of Christopher Guest’s largely improvised mockumentaries (Best in Show, A Mighty Wind), and they continue to help her in her latest endeavor: hosting NBC’s new version of Weakest Link. Game show hosts thrive on being able to react to things on the fly, and Lynch, who previously hosted Hollywood Game Night, says that running a game show is a skill that seems to come naturally to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)
