‘Jurassic World Dominion’: A Final Farewell To The Legacy Cast & The End Of An Era

Jurassic World Dominion made an impact as the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park series, solidifying its place as the third highest-grossing movie in the franchise. While critics had varying opinions, there’s no denying the film’s success, driven by several factors. Fans were especially excited about the long-awaited reunion of the original Jurassic Park trio, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World. This fusion of two worlds provided an exciting cinematic experience that resonated with audiences.
Director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow had a vision for a film that not only brought viewers back to theaters but also inspired a new generation of fans to delve into the entire Jurassic Park saga. (Click on the media bar below to hear Colin Trevorrow)